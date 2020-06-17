To the Editor:
After receiving some disturbing direct mail pieces, I am concerned about the aggression of some of the candidates running for office. With all the uncertainty and tension going on in the world, I have zero tolerance. When such campaign literature arrives, it ends up in the recycle bin.
Fortunately, there is one candidate for State Assembly who presents a more calming nature and this is Cindy Wade. Cindy is level-headed, demonstrates empathy for working families, and possesses a broad background of experience in the private sector as a problem-solver. She is the only candidate who is a demonstrated fiscal conservative. She has successfully balanced budgets, controlled taxes, and kept a tight rein in spending while serving on the Canandaigua City Council.
“Constantly looking to pool resources, cut expenses, cut costs ... ” This is a quote that was used to describe Cindy Wade by a local newspaper in 2009. As your next State Assembly representative, Cindy will do the same in Albany, fighting on behalf of our region.
In these challenging times, we need model public servants like Cindy who will provide sensible, calm and effective representation.
Whether you vote early, vote through absentee ballot, or go to the polls on June 23, choose wisely and please choose Cindy Wade for the 131st Assembly seat to succeed Brian Kolb.
BONNIE ELMORE ROSS
Canandaigua