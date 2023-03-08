Wanting to hear from all Waterloo candidates
To the Editor:
The Village of Waterloo mayoral and trustee election is set for March 21. This is an extremely important election for residents of this small community now known for having the third-highest tax rate for a village of its size in the entirety of New York state.
Previous (and current) administrations have caused an imbalance of income and spending: fiscal irresponsibility. We have the opportunity to take a different path, one that will enable residents to afford to stay in their homes and community.
Walter Bennett, AJ Trahms and Patty Bartran are the Republican candidates. Gina Suffredini, Lee Boise and Larry Warfel are the Democrat candidates. I, as a lifelong resident, would love to hear what each has to say in a public forum. I have heard from Mr. Bennett, Mr. Trahms and Ms. Bartran as to what their thoughts and plans are. Ms. Suffredini, Mr. Boise and Mr. Warfel have declined to engage in a public debate or forum to answer questions directly from the community, following the path of their party at the state and federal levels. Not engaging the public is a mistake; after all, this is “public service.” Remaining in an echo chamber of like-mindedness does nothing to effect change for an entire community as it only serves to further the interests of a few which is why, even as a member of Village of Waterloo Republican Committee.
I really want to hear what the Democrats have to say.
Please reconsider your stand and participate in a public forum where the community can ask questions and hear your plans.
TINA SULLIVAN
Waterloo