To the Editor:
Gregory Peck’s irresponsible June 14 Letter to the Editor was based not on a quote from me, but rather an unfortunate lead in an article that appeared in the Finger Lakes Times regarding my work in creating the celebrations to recognize Geneva as a City.
The reporter was attempting to state that, despite NOT having been born here, I fought to have that celebration, and have worked tirelessly in many public service endeavors since coming to Geneva in 1978.
As for my feeling about the “born and raised” natives of Geneva: I fully embrace and admire the many ties across families, businesses, organizations, and people that exist here and have for generations. That I, and others, active in this wonderful city were born elsewhere is nothing to hold against us as not being “real Genevans” — though I have heard that remark frequently. Geneva is blessed with those who were born and chose to stay here, just as we are blessed with those who were born elsewhere and chose Geneva to be their home later in life.
It is the phrase “born and raised,” when used somehow as a “qualifier” that bothers me. Not the people that phrase refers to. Separating Genevans out by their birth certificate does nothing but divide us. We are all Genevans; we all contribute to what makes this City the place it is.
The headline on the letter that “One statement says it all about Regan” is a further injustice. The REST of the article Mr. Peck is pointing to might come closer to “saying it all,” as it references my establishing a business here, raising a family here, and a record of public service on boards and projects profits for over 40 years.
I didn’t do any of those things to help me run for office. I did it all for the reason the reporter also states: Because I love this City. That begins with its people, no matter where they were born and raised.
JAN REGAN
Third Ward City Councilor