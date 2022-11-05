To the Editor:
To me, a fundamentally conservative principle is described in the words of the oath of office most public servants take: "To preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic."
In a remarkable turn of events, it is the Democratic party that is having to patriotically defend our democracy. Among those who would deny the validity and fairness of our electoral system are Republicans Lee Zelden and Claudia Tenny. Both voted to deny the certification of the 2020 election and voted against investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. These actions alone should disqualify them as candidates under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
This is not a policy dispute about guns or abortion. This is an existential threat by a radical faction of Republicans who are attempting to destroy our democratic society. The only rational choice is to vote for Democrats on Nov. 8.
BEN GUTHRIE
Interlaken