To the Editor:
With the Special Election upcoming for New York’s 27th Congressional District, I encourage everyone to review all their options and to honestly consider which candidate will truly attempt to change our broken system.
These days, we can almost all agree that taxpayer dollars are wasted on unending wars and tax breaks for large corporations. At the same time, the Upstate economy struggles to grow, yet housing and health care costs have soared, and small family farms are shuttered. Unfortunately, this has been the trend for decades.
We must change course now and voting Democrat or Republican will only continue us down a course of more painful correction.
This month on June 23 (or by mail or early voting), I hope you will join me in voting for Duane Whitmer, the Libertarian candidate for NY27.
Mr. Whitmer is true fiscal conservative — unlike today’s Republicans — willing to cut the budgetary waste that is driving up our national debt and to return that money to its rightful owner: TAXPAYERS. He, like all Libertarians, supports the individual freedoms that make America great whether that be the freedom to speak your mind, operate a business, or the right to bear arms.
Duane Whitmer will be a needed voice for the people of Western New York and the Finger Lakes. He is independent from the dysfunctional parties and willing to take a logical approach to the madness in Washington. I hope you will join me in voting for Duane Whitmer, Libertarian for NY27 Congressional Representative.
ERIC COOPER
Canandaigua