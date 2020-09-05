To the Editor:
I find it very interesting that Tom Reed refuses to debate his opponent for the 23rd U.S. Congressional District, Tracy Mitrano. Why not? What is he afraid of? Tracy welcomes a serious debate on the issues that plague our region. She wants an honest discussion, so that voters can be more well informed. There should be no reason why the public is not able to see these two candidates debate. There are no staff writers. They are their true selves. The only thing stopping a debate is Tom Reed.
Having debates for those competing for the same office is part of the Democratic process. They help voters understand more deeply where each candidate stands on a variety of issues. It informs the public, allows us to see how each candidate reacts under some pressure on various issues, and what their plan is.
Debates inevitably generate imposing views. It is a healthy way to bring forward the tension in which new ideas can emerge. Political debates help voters to bolster ideas and compare and discriminate between different proposals. All of this is good for the public, so that we can be well informed to make the best decisions based on what we hear and experience. It is a healthy Democratic process.
So why is Tom Reed saying, NO? Why does he not want s serious debate with Tracy Mitrano? These are two viable candidates and the public should be able to see these two stand together in debate over issues that are important to us. I challenge Tom Reed to make this happen.
PATRICIA FRATANGELO
Covert