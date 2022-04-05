Wilson alone cannot do as he promises
To the Editor:
Henry Wilson, who has declared his intention to run for governor of New York, is lying in his television ads wherein he boasts that he will turn around New York.
He promises that he will “repeal the Cuomo-Hochul tax laws.” He cannot. Only the Legislature has the power to repeal laws.
He promises that he will “suspend the pay of legislators if they fail to act.” I presume that he means if they fail to act in support of what he wants.
Both claims are dog whistles to voters in an effort to gain their support. He cannot repeal legislation; only the Legislature has that power. He cannot suspend the pay of the legislators. The New York State Constitution, Article III, governs the Legislature. Section 6 of that article provides that, “Each member of the legislature shall receive for his or her services a like annual salary, to be fixed by law.”
And remember, the governor can’t repeal laws. Indeed, if he were to attempt to unilaterally repeal any law, he would be in violation of his oath of office and the state Constitution which, in his oath, he must declare he will defend. Article IV governs the Executive branch. Section 3 of that article provides, in pertinent part that, “The governor shall … take care that the laws are faithfully executed.”
Mr. Wilson would, it seems from his ads, like to be dictator of New York but, the simple truth is, he alone cannot do what he promises he will do.
JOHN GIBBON
Lyons