To the Editor:
The Ontario County Democratic Committee has endorsed Liz Yockel for the position of Ontario County Clerk. Liz is an excellent leader and highly qualified candidate for this position. She is an attorney, small business owner (she owns The Fuzzy Bunny in Richmond), and hard-working public servant, having served as a Richmond Town Board member and on many different local committees. She currently serves as secretary to the Ontario County Democratic Committee and chairs the Richmond Democratic Committee.
There would be no Richmond representatives to the Ontario County Democratic Committee if it had not been for Liz. She was instrumental in starting our Town of Richmond Democrats group. Liz has tirelessly encouraged us to be persistent in recruiting and supporting candidates so that voters have a choice at the polls and people are more involved in our community.
The Ontario County Clerk’s office has faced some challenges in the past. I have had the pleasure of working with Liz for the past five years and know that she has worked successfully through many challenges. She is committed to helping the county clerk’s office become more accessible for all residents of Ontario County through the use of mobile units and technology.
I ask you to vote for Liz Yockel for Ontario County Clerk and thank you for your support.
KAREN SLOANE
Richmond