To the Editor:
Liz Yockel should be our choice for Ontario County Clerk in the Democratic Primary on June 27.
Liz is a strong leader who has served on the Richmond Town Board as well as the Honeoye Economic Development Task Force and has a proven record of effecting positive change. As a volunteer in AmeriCorps, she built partnerships that turned $200 of funding into $400,000 to improve inner-city schools.
We need change in the clerk’s office. After years of mismanagement, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors gave the county clerk a vote of no confidence. We need the integrity and vision Liz brings as someone with a law degree to help ensure compliance and rebuild trust. As a small business owner and public office holder, she also knows how to listen to customers and to her community. She will fight to make services such as the DMV available to people throughout Ontario County, especially those outside Canandaigua. She has researched what other communities have done to provide cost-effective mobile units and improved technology to outlying areas.
Liz is endorsed by Democrats Serve, which endorses Democrats with a strong history of public service, and is the only candidate endorsed by Ontario County Democratic Committee, the United Auto Workers Region 9, and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, among others. Join me at the Democratic Primary on June 27 and vote for Liz Yockel and bring the county clerk’s office into the 21st century.
EILEEN COOLEY
Geneva