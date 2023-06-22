To the Editor:
Our friend Liz Yockel is astonishingly good with organizing events, grants, technology and especially people. Liz gathers people together to collaborate and thrive. In the town of Richmond she helped form The Friends of Sandy Bottom Park and helped facilitate replacing the town’s antiquated technology. For years, Liz coordinated the Finger Lakes Fiber Festival in Hemlock that brings people from all over the Northeast.
While other businesses struggled in the pandemic, Liz grew her business by using technology and being flexible with her business plan.
Liz will preserve our records and make services easier for all of us, even in the remotest places of Ontario County. Imagine not having a DMV snafu story like many of us have had. Liz is the revitalizing leadership we need for our Ontario County clerk. Please vote in early voting June 17-25, or on Primary Day June 27, for Liz Yockel Ontario County clerk.
NANCY PROWELL and LEN WILDMAN
Town of Richmond