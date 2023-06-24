To the Editor:
There are two candidates in the upcoming June 27 Democratic primary for the Ontario County Clerk. Registered Democrats, please do not be fooled. One is a true Democrat and the other is a stealth candidate.
Liz Yockel, a passionate lifelong Democrat, is endorsed by the Ontario County Democratic Committee. She is a true Democrat who will fight to provide common sense solutions to make services accessible across Ontario County. Utilizing her wide-ranging legal expertise and experience, she will bring new blood and an innovative perspective into the Office that is currently under investigation. She will breathe fresh air and bring positive change to the Clerk’s office through her experience as a business owner, attorney, legislative clerk, and town board member.
Heidi Barend-Guerrie, on the other hand, was part of the long entrenched Republican control of the scandal-ridden County Clerk's office. She was a Republican — that is until just recently when she was denied the Republican Committee’s nomination. Then she suddenly switched parties and registered as a Democrat. She would have you believe she is one thing when really she is something else entirely. Does anyone really believe that she has undergone a "road to Damascus conversion" and now truly embraces Democratic values?
Please don't forego your opportunity to have a voice in nominating a real Democrat for this office that affects so many aspects of life in our county. Don't be taken in by an imposter! On June 27, vote for the eminently qualified true Democrat, Liz Yockel.
BILL GLASNER
Victor