To the Editor:
Recently, the CDC's advisory committee voted in favor of adding the Covid shot to the list of necessary childhood vaccines. We, as New Yorkers, need to decide how we feel about bureaucrats potentially making this decision for our kids rather than parents. While the decision is not binding, the CDC has a wide influence on how states such as ours decide which vaccinations to require.
Since that vote, 20+ governors have publicly declared there would be no Covid shot mandates in their states. Gov. Kathy Hochul was not one of them. Congressman Lee Zeldin states he would oppose a Covid vaccine mandate for grade school, college, or employment.
The Covid vaccine would be the first ever where there is no clinical evidence that shows a reduction of disease in the community. For every other vaccine — i.e. measles and rubella — clinical trial data was published with demonstrated veracity before being placed on the immunization schedule. Given that Covid injury is statistically non-existent in healthy kids, potential side effects such as myocarditis, outweigh the risk.
NY already has an issue with population flight and we don’t need one more reason that drives families away to other states. On Nov. 8, here’s to hoping we elect a governor who lets parents decide what’s best for their children.
NATE JENNY
Walworth