Zeldin’s abortion stance spot on
To the Editor:
Recently, I had a wake-up call. I don’t mind wake-up calls because I usually learn something I had not known, and yes, it is usually something good.
I met a nice young lady who had a very interesting story. She told me about her wonderful mother and about her father, who was much less than wonderful. She never met him, yet she had a totally unwarranted soft spot in her heart for him. She said he was a very troubled person who was brought up by very troubled parents. He had a history of jail time, was plagued by mental illness from a young age, had become addicted to drugs, and all the rest. To top it off, while he was out of jail on probation, he raped her mother. This sweet young lady told me she was the result of that.
Her mother, after much soul-searching, realized this unborn child was much more than the offspring of an extremely troubled man. When asked if her mother should have had her aborted, she said absolutely not!
I find as I grow older I am very much like my mother, and I actually feel terrible about my father and what he went through because of how he was abused and neglected as a child.
The more I thought about this, I would be willing to bet the millions of innocent bystander babies killed in the womb over the past 50 years, if given the opportunity to be born, would choose to be alive and living.
Recently, Kathy Hochul said: “I will fight like Hell to defend a woman’s right to choose.” Hey, Kathy, how about the unborn’s right to choose?
Vote Lee Zeldin, who believes in abortion only when the mother’s life is at risk.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls