To the Editor:
The primary elections are coming up. The Town of Fayette, in my opinion has been right on top of the situation.
There is one lady who I believe is the best — Linda Zwick. She has been an involved member of the community by assisting where needed. Some areas she has helped with include the Canoga Fire Department chicken barbecues, the Fayette Cemetery and the Canoga Cemetery.
If you ask for help, she will be there. She is an excellent candidate for the Town Council in the Town of Fayette. Please get out and vote.
PETER S. LAWATSCH
Seneca Falls