Every election season, the Finger Lakes Times receives many letters to the editor endorsing or opposing candidates in various races. As we gear up for Election Day on Nov. 3, here is a listing of our policies for political letters to the editor:
• We will consider only those letters that are sent exclusively to the Finger Lakes Times (not to multiple outlets) and that deal with issues relevant to the election. Such letters may include a fair assessment of candidates’ track records or proposals on issues; personal attacks will not be accepted. We will filter out letters that appear to have been drafted by a campaign or by one writer and then copied and distributed by other supporters.
• Letters from candidates on issues in the news will be considered, but those that are general explanations of their qualifications and platforms or are judged to be personal attacks on opponents will not be printed. We also will not run letters from political parties outlining their platforms.
• Election-related letters are subject to all our standards for letters to the editor. They cannot be profane or exceedingly nasty. They cannot exceed 400 words, and the writer’s name, address and daytime phone number (not for publication) must be included. The Finger Lakes Times reserves the right to edit for length and clarity and will sometimes contact the letter writer to verify they wrote it.
• No letters about election-related issues or candidates will be published after Saturday, Oct. 31.
• We will consider balance in the number of letters we run for one particular candidate vs. another.
• Because space is limited, the Times does not guarantee that every letter to the editor — political or otherwise — will be published, though every effort will be made to at least run them on our website, fltimes.com. The Times makes the final determination on all letters.
• In addition to letters to the editor, supporters of a particular candidate or party always have the option of running paid political advertisements, as do the candidates themselves. To learn more about political ads, call the Finger Lakes Times Advertising Dept. at (315) 789-3333, Ext. 239.