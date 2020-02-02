BUFFALO — Nate McMurray cleared a significant hurdle in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that has been vacant since the resignation of Republican Chris Collins.
On Thursday, the Erie County Democratic Committee endorsed McMurray, former town supervisor of Grand Island, Niagara County. McMurray lost by a narrow margin to Collins in 2018, who had been indicted for insider training at the time.
“(The endorsement) was touching because I know these people,” McMurray posted on his Facebook page after the vote. “(The district residents) are good people. I know how hard they work. And I know there is much work to do. I must become a better man to truly represent them.”
However, the endorsement does not constitute a nomination. That must happen within 10 days of Gov. Andrew Cuomo setting the special election to fill Collins’ seat. The election is likely to be April 28, the date of the Democratic presidential primary.
The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Collins’ term, which runs though the end of this year. There will be a second vote in November to determine who will represent the 27th District — includes the western half of Ontario County, including Canandaigua — over the next two years.
Last week, state Sen. Chris Jacobs of Buffalo received the Republican endorsement from the chairs of the eight counties in the district, where the GOP enjoys a significant enrollment advantage. Those chairs include Trisha Turner of the Ontario County Republican Committee.
Republicans wasted no time bashing McMurray.
Prior to the Erie County Democratic meeting Thursday, Natalie Baldassarre, deputy press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, called McMurray “a deranged socialist loser who will once again be rejected by western New Yorkers.” She added that “it’s important to note that McMurray is a proud supporter of his party’s radical socialist agenda, including: government-run health care; the baseless impeachment of President Trump; open borders; restricting Second Amendment rights.”
Baldassarre also noted that President Trump “won handily” in the district in the 2016 election.
McMurray responded on his Facebook page that the “Republican Party’s first written, official statement about me is that I’m a ‘deranged socialist loser.’ This is not reflective of democracy. There is no glimmer of civilization in it. Our country is facing a very scary moment.”
While a Jacobs-McMurray matchup appears likely, the state’s Libertarian Party reminds voters that “there is another confirmed candidate for the election in the 27th Congressional District — Duane Whitmer.”
Maura Botsford, social media coordinator for the Duane Whitmer for Congress campaign, said the Hamburg, Erie County, resident is an accountant and small business owner.
“Growing up in Franklinville, N.Y., has given him an expertise of how to help small towns, and his career of fighting for small business owners against the progressive regulations passed by Congress make him uniquely qualified to represent this district,” she said.