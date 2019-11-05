GENEVA — With all of the City of Geneva's 12 districts reporting as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, five Democrats were leading in their races for eight City Council seats, although two races could come down to a count of absentee ballots.
Democratic winners appear to be Tom Burrall in Ward 1, Jan Regan in Ward 3, Ken Camera in Ward 4 and Anthony Noone At-Large. Republican winners appear to be Bill Pealer in Ward 2 and Frank Gaglianese At-Large.
In Ward 5, Democrat Laura Salamendra leads Bryan Housel by only 12 votes, while in Ward 6 Republican-endorsed John Pruett leads Jaunita Aikens, also by 12 votes.