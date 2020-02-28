MANCHESTER — Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan has won the endorsement of the Ontario County Conservative Party in his bid for the 131st state Assembly seat.
The committee said it met with and interviewed several candidates from both Seneca and Ontario County Tuesday night.
“After vigorous questioning on a broad scope of relevant policy positions, the Ontario County Conservative Party unanimously endorsed town of Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan,” the committee said.
The Ontario County Conservative Party said it usually represents between 12 percent and 15 percent of the total votes cast in a General Election for the 131st in Ontario County.
“We take pride in our process, which included reaching out to Conservatives over in Seneca County as well,” said Chairman Reid Robbins. “We wanted to make sure everyone received an opportunity to present their arguments as to why they should earn our support. In order to win over our support, a candidate had to have a very good handle on a variety of current legislation being debated in Albany. They also had to speak to what they could add to the discussions, should they be elected in November.”
Robbins said Gallahan “was able to navigate through policy clearly, with resolve, as a conservative. His fiscally conservative leadership as supervisor of Manchester and his lifetime of dedication to both the sanctity of life and to the guardianship of the Second Amendment spoke loudly. ... It’s not that the other candidates were bad, just that his expertise and life experiences clearly make him the best suited to represent our district.”
The other candidates in the race include Canandaigua Republican Cindy Wade and Seneca County Republicans Jeff Shipley and Ann Marie Heizmann.