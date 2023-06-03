(Ed. note: With a June 27 Democratic primary in the city of Geneva on the horizon, the Times solicited essays from the two candidates for mayor: incumbent Mayor Steve Valentino and incumbent Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan. We set a limit of 600 words and edited only for grammar and clarity.)
Deciding to run for elected position comes with complexity. It exposes the candidate to various opinions from not just voters but almost anyone wanting to voice their concerns. The final decision to enter the arena is not dependent on making money or having a prestigious position (or at least shouldn’t be). It usually boils down to wanting to help, adding value, being involved and caring about issues facing the governing body.
It has been interesting talking to many community members and reading different opinions in the newspaper. There is a major difference depending on who or how many people you talk to or better yet listen to.
Several misconceptions are being circulated that the democratic election process is being circumvented or manipulated. There are accusations of taking away people’s choice to elect a representative they feel support their position or views.
In no way does a primary remove anyone’s right in their respective party to place a vote in support of their candidate of choice. There are specific criteria for a primary. No magic or deception, just following the procedures and rules set forth by the state. So, when a small group of party representatives gets together (17 currently on the City of Geneva Democratic Committee, less than .6% of registered Democratic voters who were not unanimous in their support of the announced slate) and decides to endorse certain residents to run, that does not necessarily speak for the majority of the voting population (over 3,000 registered Democrats) of that party. Primaries allow the members of that party to either agree or disagree with the committee’s choices.
So, contrary to some opinions, this actually provides a CHOICE to the party members to allow their voices to be heard.
I find it satisfying that many Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives, and Independents have approached me and other candidates with a very supportive attitude and are willing to put in the effort to make their voices heard. Sounds to me like getting support from across party lines is what good leaders do, not causing division or using scare tactics that someone is taking their rights away. Note, I am still a registered Democrat to clarify several rumors.
The November election allows every voter to have a choice. In reality, their choice without a primary is limited to the committee-selected candidates.
The most important information for a voter is to educate yourself on the choices that will be on the ballot. If you take the time, some will be easy, others may be difficult. My hope is that voters would have options that make that choice difficult because the candidates are qualified and have their best interests at the forefront of their intentions to represent.
Being on City Council since 1996 has been a very rewarding experience for me. I look back at the collaborative accomplishments that several Councils, staff members, county, state and federal representatives along with private investors have done to improve Geneva. Job creation and retention with major employers such as Guardian Glass, Henkel, CCN, HWS. Downtown revitalization including major grant success and private investment creating sustainable businesses, improved facades and exceptional housing opportunities. Lakefront improvements throughout the initial 5 Phases. Demolition of blighted properties and remediation of the Market Basket and Foundry sights. There are many more.
Geneva is on the right path and it is noticeable. We have gained attention not just in the area but nationally as a beautiful place located in the Finger Lakes.
My intentions on running for Mayor are simple: To continue to make Geneva a great place to live, work, play and invest.