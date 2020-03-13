GENEVA — The public will get the chance to meet the four Republican candidates for the 131st Assembly District at an event later this month.
The Meet the Candidates/Debate will be held at 7 p.m. March 23 at the Geneva American Legion home on Lochland Road.
“All four of the known candidates have committed to attend,” said Pat Riley, chairman of the Town of Geneva Republican Committee.
The GOP candidates for the post, which is being vacated by longtime Assemblyman Brian Kolb at the end of the year, include: Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan; Ann Marie Heizmann of Tyre, a Seneca County businesswoman who also serves as president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau; Jeff Shipley, president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce; and Cindy Wade, a former Canandaigua City Council member.
Riley said the event is open to the public. It is being sponsored by Republican committees from the City of Geneva, Town of Geneva, Town of Seneca, Town of Gorham and the Town of Phelps.
Matt Miller is the only person on the Democratic side to have announced his candidacy at this point.