Governor candidates virtual forum

ALBANY — The NY Coalition for Open Government will be holding their annual meeting featuring a forum with governor candidates.

The event will occur via Zoom on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at 11:00 am.

Governor candidates Robert Astorino, Harry Wilson and Thomas Suozzi have confirmed their participation in a forum focused on open government issues. Each candidate will speak for a total of five minutes.

Despite numerous attempts to reach them candidates Andrew Giuliani, Kathy Hochul, Jumaane Williams and Lee Zeldin have not agreed to participate.

The link to register to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsdOmhqDosHtXPbukuDE8H3Zz0oh0-5E46?fbclid=IwAR39TFlsm1W4UM43wpJJ6_j6WvzS4JCT91UDdP9_Ol8Fvv54RhSBiEWvRSM

