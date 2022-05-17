Governor candidates virtual forum

ALBANY — The NY Coalition for Open Government will be holding their annual meeting featuring a forum with governor candidates.
The event will occur via Zoom on Wednesday May 18, 2022, at 11:00 am.
Governor candidates Robert Astorino, Harry Wilson and Thomas Suozzi have confirmed their participation in a forum focused on open government issues. Each candidate will speak for a total of five minutes.
Despite numerous attempts to reach them candidates Andrew Giuliani, Kathy Hochul, Jumaane Williams and Lee Zeldin have not agreed to participate.