Early voting began its nine-day run in New York state on Saturday, Oct. 24 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.
Here are the general guidelines:
• If you’ve voted in New York before, you don’t need to provide ID to vote.
• If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail and didn’t provide a copy of your ID with your registration, you may need to show ID to vote. Acceptable forms include: a current and valid photo ID; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
• Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote an affidavit ballot.
• Polling places are following strict CDC guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic. You will be expected to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines while at these locations.
• Absentee ballot envelopes containing voters’ absentee ballot can be dropped off at Early Voting Sites.
Hours
Here are the days and times for the remaining days of Early Voting in our four-county area:
In Ontario County:
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Seneca and Wayne counties:
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Yates County:
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
Voting LOCATIONS
Ontario County
• County Board of Elections, 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua
• Victor Town Hall, 85 East Main St., Victor
• Geneva Housing Authority, Administration Building, 41 Lewis St., Geneva
Seneca County
• County Board of Elections, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo
Wayne County
• County Board of Elections, 7376 Route 31, Suite 1200, Lyons
Yates County
• Room adjacent to the County Clerk’s Office in the County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan
Questions
Call your County Board of Elections:
Ontario: (585) 396-4005
Seneca: (315) 539-1760
Wayne: (315) 946-7400
Yates: (315) 536-5135