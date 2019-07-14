SYRACUSE — Republican Congressman John Katko kicked off his re-election campaign for the 24th House seat last week by announcing that he had raised a record amount in a non-election year quarter.
The Katko for Congress campaign said it raised $521,623 during the second quarter and had $648,455 cash on hand. The $521,623 compares to a previous best quarter in a non-election year of $369,000, Katko’s campaign said.
A detailed Federal Election Commission filing will be made public Monday.
Katko, of Camillus, whose 24th District includes all of Wayne County, will be seeking his fourth term in 2020.
“I’m honored and continually humbled to serve my community in Congress,” he said. “While the partisan rhetoric continues to distract Congress from governing, I’m committed to getting things done for Central New York. I will work with anyone to get things done and move our country forward. We need more pragmatism and less divisiveness in Washington — and that’s why I’m running for re-election in 2020. I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received this quarter, and for the tireless work of our volunteers and grassroots supporters from across Onondaga, Cayuga, Wayne and Oswego counties.”
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey expressed his support for Katko, considered one of the more moderate members of the Republican House delegation.
“As he always has, John is working hard on behalf of CNY in Washington,” he said. “Now, his work is more important than ever. With the far-left pushing a radical agenda on both the federal and state level, we need pragmatic and effective lawmakers like John in office. I’m glad to support John’s announcement today and applaud his strong early filing. In 2018, despite the so-called ‘blue wave,’ John had one of the greatest margins of victory for a Republican in the country. This is a seat Democrats have targeted and failed, repeatedly. It is clear John Katko has the momentum to win his fourth term in 2020.”
In 2018, Katko beat Democrat Dana Balter by about 5 percentage points.
Balter is running again, as are two other Democrats new to politics — Francis Conole and Roger Misso. Both are U.S. Navy veterans.
The Auburn Citizen said Misso, a Red Creek native who lives in Syracuse, raised more than $167,000 in his first fundraising quarter. The other two candidates have not announced fundraising figures for the quarter.
