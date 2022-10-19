GENEVA — The public is invited to a candidates’ forum presented by the Geneva Chapter of the League of Women Voters and sponsored by the Geneva Public Library on Monday, Oct. 24.
It will be held from 6-7 p.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the Geneva library. The forum will feature the race between James Petropoulos and John Pruett for a seat on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors representing Geneva District III (Wards 5 and 6).
The Ontario County Board of Supervisors decides issues that affect the city of Geneva and all of Ontario County, so the LWV believes all Genevans will be interested in this race.
Those in attendance will be invited to submit short, written questions for the candidates that will be posed by the moderator, Geneva LWV President Kim Reisch. The LWV reserves the right to review the submitted questions for appropriate content.
For further information contact Chris Hoffman at choffmanlmt@rochester.rr.com. For further information on state, local and national races to be decided in the Nov. 8 General Election visit VOTE411.org.