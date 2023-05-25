Controversy over city’s cross-party endorsements is way overblown
To the Editor:
Finger Lakes Times columnist Jackie Augustine, in at least two April columns, has managed to work in criticism of fellow Democrats — one an incumbent city mayor, one an incumbent city councilor, as well as two others who are running for City Council seats — because they have accepted an endorsement from the Geneva City Republican Committee for the upcoming November election. These candidates — all Democrats — were rejected for endorsement by the city Democratic Committee, mostly because of their strong support of the Police Department and for not kowtowing to the committee. Frequent letter writer James McCorkle has bemoaned the same in his most recent letter and, more recently, Sam Bonney has followed suit.
These writers would have readers believe that there has never been a cross-party endorsement before and this is just an attempt to keep Democrats off the ballot in November because these Democrat candidates still want to run in the Democratic primary. Well — NEWS FLASH — they are still all Democrats whose party rejected them. Just maybe it is the Democratic Committee itself that is denying voters the right to vote for these four candidates as Democrats. Is it wrong for them to exercise their right to primary because your small, unelected committee rejected them? I think not. Plus, these writers ignore the fact that any candidate may have multiple party endorsements to ensure they are on the ballot in November, regardless of what happens in a primary.
The Geneva City Republican Committee decided to endorse these candidates because they have shown through their positions and votes on issues facing City Council that they matched up very well with our stated platform positions, which in part state “issues don’t always have a party position, it comes down to doing the best thing for the city of Geneva.” That is why we want to keep Mayor Valentino and Councilor Noone on Council. We don’t care if they are Democrats or Republicans. At the end of the day, that is their choice to make. We just want them to keep fighting for things that make common sense for Geneva.
So, to you voters, please don’t buy into this narrative being spun by a few columnists or letter writers that the city Republicans are just trying to lock other Democrats out of the election, because it isn’t true. Go vote in the primary. Go vote in November. Vote for the people who you think best match your own views on Geneva issues.
ETHEL PETERS
Chairwoman
Geneva City Republican Committee