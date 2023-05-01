To the Editor:
Two current members of City Council, Mayor Valentino and At-Large Councilor Noone, and two candidates, Petropoulos (Ward 5) and Gillotte (Ward 4), are attempting to run as both Republicans and Democrats in the June 27 primaries.
Republican Chair Ethel Peters has endorsed “Democrat” Valentino for mayor on the Republican slate. Peters claims that party affiliation does not matter; rather, what is best for Geneva is her only criterion. Her apparent high-mindedness is actually dirty politics — not illegal, just slimy.
As she and GOP apparatchiks know, substantially fewer voters turn out for primaries than for general elections; thus, there’s a slim but still reasonable chance that with a low turnout a Republican running also as a Democrat could pull off a primary win in both columns. This would ensure a fall victory.
A cynic might claim, "well the voters who care just spoke early," but that runs against the very purpose of primaries, to establish a modicum of electoral choice for the general election, and certainly against the purpose of a general election, a choice not of personalities but of policies.
In essence, Peters and company are rigging the Geneva elections. Candidates Valentino, Noone, Petropoulos, and Gillotte have nothing in common with Democrats. Incumbents Valentino and Noone have sided consistently with the most conservative elements on Council, have consistently batted down any modestly progressive suggestion, and have in fact violated protected Constitutional rights (and in doing so cost the city tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees). We could also find it remarkably ironic that they seek to represent a party whose presumptive leader, the former and twice impeached, criminally indicted president, consistently promotes the false narrative of election fraud. And here, these four are in fact committing fraud — perhaps not by legal definition, but certainly in terms of the spirit of democratic elections. And they are certainly committing fraud by implicitly claiming to represent a Democratic platform.
These four are not only making a mockery of elections but they are undermining party-based politics. Geneva has certainly had its share of DINOs and RINOs ... Noone and Valentino are prime examples. It may be that party-identified politics are not appropriate in a small place like Geneva; one’s candidacy should be based on specific positions and an ethical understanding of how a community thrives. But that is not what Peters or her GOP stable intend. They don’t care how they win, all they desire is to win and perpetuate crony politics.
And it should be obvious that the local GOP is fearful of losing; otherwise, why would they engage in these shameful shenanigans?
JAMES McCORKLE
Geneva