Tenney must back her original term-limit idea
To the Editor:
Polls show that over 80% of Americans favor term limits for Congress. If I had to guess, based on our state’s history of corruption, the numbers in New York are much higher.
Term limits are also a bipartisan issue supported by Republican and Democratic voters alike. That’s why it’s so alarming to see Claudia Tenney waffling so much and refusing to keep the term-limits commitment she made.
We elected Tenney to represent us. But in breaking her term-limits pledge, it appears she is more interested in representing the D.C. swamp. If Tenney’s phony term-limits bill passes, a career politician could still spend a whopping 24 years in Washington. That’s hardly a term limit at all.
Tenney wants to claim she is pro-term limits while appeasing the entrenched lobbyists and special interests who oppose it. If she wants to restore her reputation, Tenney needs to honor the pledge she signed and stop deflecting blame. In my view, that is the only chance she has of winning back the voters of District 24.
JANET WILLIAMS
Lodi