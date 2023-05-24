GENEVA — The League of Women Voters of Geneva will hold a Candidates Forum from 7-9 p.m. June 5 at the Geneva Community Center.
The public is invited to attend.
It will feature the candidates for the upcoming Democratic primary races for Geneva mayor and certain City Council seats. There is no Republican primary for Geneva City Council. Only persons who are registered Democrats may vote in the Democratic primary election.
All of the candidates participating in the Candidates Forum are registered Democrats, but some candidates are endorsed by the Republican party. Their challengers are endorsed by the Democratic party.
For mayor, incumbent Steve Valentino, endorsed by the Republican Party, is facing challenger Jan Regan, endorsed by the Democratic Party. Vying for the Geneva City Council Ward 4 seat are Peter Gillotte, endorsed by the Republican Party, and RJ Rapoza, endorsed by the Democratic Party. Candidates for Ward 5 are Wil Wolf, endorsed by the Democratic Party, and James Petropoulos, who is endorsed by the Republican Party. Candidates vying to fill two Geneva Councilor-at-Large seats are incumbent Anthony Noone, endorsed by the Republican Party, and John Brennan and Ahmad Whitfield, both of whom are endorsed by the Democratic Party. All nine candidates running for the aforementioned seats will be on the forum panel.
The public in attendance will be invited to submit short, written questions for the candidates, which will be posed by the moderator, Geneva LWV President Kim Reisch. The LWV reserves the right to review the questions to be submitted for appropriate content.
Primary day is 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 27. Times are different, however, during early voting, which runs from June 17-25 at three Ontario County Voting locations: Geneva Housing Authority, 41 Lewis St. in Geneva; the Ontario Co. Board of Elections Office, 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua; and the Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Early voting polling hours at all three locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17-19 and 24-25; noon to 8 p.m. June 20-21; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 22-23.
For early voting and primary election information in other counties, voters should visit their County Board of Elections website.
The League of Women Voters of Geneva is non-partisan political organization that neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for elective office. The opinions & issues expressed at the forum do not represent those of the Geneva Community Center, its directors, trustees, or staff.