LYONS — A rematch is brewing in the 2020 race to represent the 130th state Assembly District.
On New Year’s Day, Republican Assemblyman Brian Manktelow of Lyons said he will seek a second two-year term after capturing the seat in November 2018 over Democrat Scott Comegys.
Comegys had previously announced that he will run for the seat a second time.
Manktelow said he spent the first year getting acclimated to the job, learning “how things work and how they don’t work” in Albany.
“I’m looking forward to getting down there (again) and representing the district,” he said.
Manktelow said it’s been an adjustment living in two locations but considers it part of the job.
“The drive is the drive,” he said of traveling from Lyons to Albany. “It’s a good time to get things in line in my head.”
He said he’s enjoyed serving constituents — anything from assisting with liquor licenses to veterans issues — as well as being an advocate for Lake Ontario shoreline owners hit hard by record water levels in 2017 and again in 2019.
Manktelow succeeded longtime Republican Assemblyman Bob Oaks in the 130th District.
He beat Comegys by about 13,000 votes in 2018.