PENN YAN — Yates County S.C.O.P.E. is hosting a “Meet the Candidates Night” for those running for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District.
The event, which is open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Penn Yan Elks Lodge 1722.
The public will be able to meet the candidates and ask questions.
The Yates chapter of Shooters Committee On Political Education has invited the following candidates:
• Elena Cariola, North Chili, Republican/Conservative parties.
• Deral Givens, Rochester, Democrat/Working Family parties.
• Maurice Verrillo, Fairport, Democrat/Working Family parties.
• Jim Walsh, Webster, Republican/Conservative parties.