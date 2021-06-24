TYRE — Challenger Elizabeth “Beth” Partee defeated incumbent Town Supervisor Ron McGreevy in Tuesday’s Republican Party primary.
Partee received 90 votes to McGreevy’s 48.
McGreevy will remain on the November ballot, however, on the Conservative Party line.
The town has 273 enrolled Republicans. There will not be a Democratic Party candidate.
For Tyre highway superintendent, challenger Eric Bush defeated incumbent Robert Eddington, 82-50.
In Fayette, challenger Jenn Salone led a field of three Republicans seeking two seats on the Town Board. She received 217 votes. Incumbent Coreen Lowry received 212 votes and incumbent Linda Zwick received 184 votes.
For highway superintendent, incumbent Andy Brown received 248 votes in the GOP primary to defeat a challenge from Damon Nicholson, who received 121 votes. The town has 1,045 Republicans.
In Junius, incumbent town clerk Linda Prosser was defeated by challenger Colleen Smith, 33 to 13. The town has 353 enrolled Republicans.
A handful of absentee ballots remain to be counted.
Ontario County
In Phelps, absentee ballots will decide a close race in a Republican primary for Town Board.
According to unofficial results from the Ontario County Board of Elections, Ronald Allen has a two-vote lead (228-226) over Troy Vanhout in a three-way race for two board seats. Incumbent Bill Wellman received 396 votes.
Mike Northrup, Republican commissioner for the Board of Elections, said 24 absentee ballots will be counted Tuesday.
Voters have decided two other Republican primaries in Phelps. Terry Featherly, incumbent highway superintendent, defeated Philip Frere Jr. by a 268-225 margin.
Incumbent Town Clerk Linda Nieskes earned 294 votes to defeat challenger Lauren Schrader (187 votes).
In the Town of Canandaigua, incumbent Terrence Fennelly (355 votes) and Adeline Rudolph (349) won a three-way Republican race for town board. Tina Bloom finished third with 161 votes.
In the Town of Gorham, Brian Lazarus (86 votes) and Philip Curtis (78 votes) prevailed in a three-way GOP primary for Town Board. Incumbent William Glitch received 52 votes.
Wayne County
A longtime member of the Wayne County sheriff’s office has won a Republican primary election for sheriff by a convincing margin.
According to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections, Rob Milby received 2,181 votes to 1,222 for Steve MacNeal. That includes Tuesday’s results at the polls following early voting.
Milby, a 26-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, began his career as a deputy sheriff and later became a field training officer, sergeant, narcotics task force supervisor, road patrol lieutenant, and criminal investigations lieutenant. He is now administrative chief deputy for the sheriff’s office.
In an email to the Times Wednesday, Milby said he appreciates the support of voters and the Republican and Conservative parties. He will be on both lines in the November general election, while MacNeal will be on the Democratic line.
“I believe our county residents desire, and deserve, a public safety office that will continue to serve and protect them in a professional and fair manner. Under my watch, the men and women at the Wayne County sheriff’s office will provide guidance to those who need it, employ conflict resolution when appropriate, and bring those to justice who believe that they can victimize our citizens or our property,” Milby said. “We have, and always will, continue to keep victims in mind as we continuously fight to bring them closure, no matter what hurdles the state Legislature sets in our path. I am looking forward to bringing my message to all the citizens of Wayne County as we know look forward to the Nov. 2 general election.”
MacNeal began his career as a Wayne County deputy in 1998 and transferred to the Irondequoit Police Department in 2002. He joined the Macedon PD in 2014 and is now a sergeant with the department.
Sheriff Barry Virts, who was first elected in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017, announced last year he would not seek another four-year term.
In Lyons, Republican primaries were held for two town board seats, as well as town clerk.
Daniel DeWolf (117) and Daniel LaGasse (110) captured GOP lines for November. MaryJo Smokoski (95) and James Wedman (65) finished third and fourth, respectively.
For town clerk, Amy Shaffer defeated Paul Fera 138 to 72 to gain the GOP line in November.
Yates County
In a Republican primary for four seats on the county Legislature to represent District 3 (Town of Milo), incumbents Leslie Church and Carlie Chilson both received 139 votes. Incumbent Dan Banach received 116 votes while former legislator Mark Morris earned 112 votes.
Sean Ahearn received 74 votes and Megan Wilkinson 61.
The only other GOP primary in the county was for Starkey town justice. Carrie Wood won that election with 69 votes; Stacey Seeley received 28 votes.
Reporters David Shaw, Mike Hibbard and Steve Buchiere contributed to this report.