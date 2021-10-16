Retired Finger Lakes Times Publisher Paul Barrett used to say that politics are a contact sport. In fact, he probably still says it.
Of course, he was born and raised in the Deep South, where yes, running for and holding office traditionally are not for the faint of heart.
These days, however — with our country probably as divided as it ever has been — contentious elections are not confined just to areas south of the Mason-Dixon line. For good or for bad — depending on your outlook — we have many knock-down, drag-out races ourselves right around here.
I’m reminded of that every fall as election season ramps up (and sometimes at other parts of the year too), and letters to the editor endorsing candidates start rolling in, electronically and via the U.S. mail.
This year is a bit of an off year in the FLT’s four-county region, with no big federal or state elections — and sadly, in my opinion, way too many uncontested local races. But, there are a handful of spirited competitions, including Wayne County sheriff, some Seneca and Ontario county supervisor seats, Canandaigua mayor and City Council, and some Yates County legislators. There also are Seneca Falls Town Board races that, basically, seem to boil down to a referendum on whether to close Seneca Meadows Landfill or keep it open.
With all that in mind, and with Election Day, Nov. 2, bearing down on us, you’ll see the first big batch of election-related letters on today’s Insight pages. So, I thought it would be a good time to go over our rules for those letters. If you need them for reference, feel free to clip them out and hang them on your fridge (do people still do that?) Here goes:
• We will consider only those letters that are sent exclusively to the Finger Lakes Times (not to multiple outlets) and that deal with issues relevant to a race. Such letters may include a fair assessment of candidates’ track records or proposals on issues; however, those containing personal attacks will not be accepted. We will filter out letters that appear to have been drafted by a campaign or by one writer and then copied and distributed by other supporters.
• Letters from candidates on issues in the news will be considered, but those that are general explanations of their qualifications and platforms will not be printed. We also will not run letters from political parties outlining their platforms.
• Election-related letters are subject to all our standards for letters to the editor. They cannot be profane or exceedingly nasty. They cannot exceed 400 words, and the writer’s name, address and daytime phone number (not for publication) must be included. The Finger Lakes Times reserves the right to edit for length and clarity and will sometimes contact the letter writer to verify they wrote it.
• The bulk of election letters will be published today and on the next two Saturdays; some may be published in our daily editions depending on the number received, and no letters about election-related issues or candidates will be published after Saturday, Oct. 30.
• We will consider balance in the number of letters we run for one particular candidate vs. another.
• Because space is limited, the Times does not guarantee that every letter to the editor — political or otherwise — will be published. Every effort will be made, however, to run all of them on our website, www.fltimes.com. The Times makes the final determination on all letters.
• In addition to letters to the editor, supporters of a particular candidate or party always have the option of running paid political advertisements, as do the candidates themselves. To learn more about political ads, call the Finger Lakes Times Advertising Department at (315) 789-3333, ext. 239.
I hope that helps, and to all candidates, good luck. I am reminded of one of my favorite quotes about elections: “Democracy is based upon the conviction there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people” by early 20th-century pastor Harry Emerson Fosdick.