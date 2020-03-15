SYRACUSE — The field seeking the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District and the chance to challenge Republican incumbent John Katko just got smaller.
Roger Misso announced on his Facebook page Friday that he was out of the race, leaving Francis Conole and Dana Balter in the primary, set for June 23.
“This campaign has always been about standing up for what you believe in and doing the right thing,” said Misso, a Red Creek native who now lives in Syracuse. “Today, it’s time for me to do the right thing for myself, my family and my party. I am suspending this campaign, effective immediately. This was an incredibly difficult decision.”
Conole and Balter paid tribute to the fellow Democrat.
“Thank you to my brother in arms, Roger Misso … for your lifetime of service to our country and the passion and commitment to service that you brought everyday to the campaign trail,” said Conole. “You’ve made our primary stronger, and I know you will continue to be an inspiring voice in the fight to beat Katko and build a brighter future for the people of NY-24.”
Said Balter: “I want to thank my friend Roger Misso for everything he brought to this campaign: great ideas, passion for our district and an inspirational message about the importance of hearing every voice in our community. Roger has consistently highlighted critical issues like boosting our rural economy, expanding access to health care and fighting the climate crisis. I’ll miss seeing Roger on the campaign trail every week, but I know that he will continue to fight for the people in our district and the progressive issues that he advocated for in his campaign.”
Misso had failed to gain any county Democratic committee endorsements in the 24th District, which includes parts of Wayne, Onondaga, Cayuga and Oswego counties. Wayne is not endorsing in the primary, while Onondaga and Cayuga have endorsed Conole. Balter won the endorsement of Oswego County Democrats.