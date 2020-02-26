PALMYRA — State assembly candidate Scott Comegys has the backing of the Democratic committees in the three counties in the 130th District.
Comegys, of Palmyra, said he received the endorsement of the Cayuga County Democrats Monday night. He also has been endorsed by the Democratic committees in Oswego and Wayne counties.
“I am incredibly grateful and honored with the committee’s decision to support my campaign to be a more effective voice for the Finger Lakes in the New York State Assembly,” Comegys said. “Earning their trust is an important first step to earning the trust of everyone in the district. Together I am sure that we can overcome the challenges this year presents and make sure we are all included in the progress that New York State makes.”
If he wins the Democratic nomination, Comegys will face off in November against Republican Brian Manktelow of Lyons who defeated him by a wide margin in 2018. Republicans have a large voter advantage in the 130th District, which includes all of Wayne County, as well as parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties.