GENEVA — Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, has announced he is endorsing Mark Salvatore Pitifer for Geneva mayor.
Pitifer is not registered with a political party but is running on the Republican line against Democrat Steve Valentino in November.
“I am proud to support Mark’s campaign for mayor,” said Reed. “I know Mark’s heart, and he is committed to serving the people of Geneva. His background in public education and community activism makes him ready to lead on day one. Mark’s commitment to putting party aside in order to do what’s best for people is admirable, and Geneva will be well served with Mark at the helm. He has my full and total support.”
Pitifer said he is “truly honored” to receive Reed’s endorsement.
“He is one of the finest gentlemen that I know,” Pitifer said on Thursday. “He even treats the people who swear at him and scream in his face with bullhorns with dignity and respect.”
Pitifer said that when his son Markie was attending Hobart and William Smith Colleges, then-president Mark Gearan mentored him, suggesting he reach out to a local leader about a possible internship. His son connected with Reed.
“This was an absolutely wonderful opportunity for Markie, and it was the beginning of my introduction into the world of Tom Reed, and national politics,” Pitifer said. “Over the next four years I would have the unique opportunity to engage in many private and personal conversations with Congressman Reed. I have been a school and family counselor for the past 35 years and I am very good at reading people. I’m an expert at exposing the core of an individual. And I can tell you without a sliver of doubt, that Congressman Reed is a very, very good man. It’s no surprise to me that he is doing more than any other congressman in Washington to get people to work together regardless of their party and do what’s best for America.”
Pitifer said that if he is elected, “I think it is going to serve our city well to have such a strong advocate and friend in Washington.”
