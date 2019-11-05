GENEVA — The final numbers are not yet available from the Ontario County Board of Elections, but as of 10:30 p.m. the Finger Lakes Times is projecting that Democrat Steve Valentino has defeated Mark Pitifer in the race for mayor of the City of Geneva, succeeding two-term Mayor Ron Alcock, who decided not to seek reelection.
NEWARK — Morning television feature reporter Michael Schwartz recently visited Newark High School as part of Good Day Rochester’s earrrrrrly “Friday Morning Lights” segments.
MARION — The Marion Central School District and Red Jacket Schools will host national speaker, Nathan Harmon, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
CANANDAIGUA — Light the Hill luminaria celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Kershaw Park will support Light Hill/Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.