So here we are, Oct. 26, a little more than a week out from our national and local Nov. 3 Election Day, and Americans across the country are deciding what direction they want this country to go.
The choices in this election are probably the easiest to differentiate in a very long time — one party is lobbying for liberty, freedom, democracy, and the ability to pursue happiness, while the other is lobbying for open borders, free education, free medical coverage for all including illegal aliens, government handouts, social justice (whatever that is), the Green New Deal, defunding police, canceling history, etc.
The two parties are running essentially as polar opposites.
I can honestly say without hesitation that I never thought this election was going to come down to a choice between socialism and our constitutional republic founded by our forefathers and based on Judeo-Christian values.
For the life of me, I do not understand why our educators, mass media, big corporations, Hollywood, sports (both amateur and professional), and socialist politicians want to tear at the very fabric of this great country and turn it into an unrecognizable society of people depending on the government for the very existence of their everyday lives.
Whatever happened to the American dream where hard work is rewarded and men and women can provide for their families and make a good living based on their results? Having everything handed to us would stifle ingenuity, the desire to do better, forward thinking, and entrepreneurism. Socialism stifles all of the aforementioned and essentially eliminates the desire to be the best you can be.
I also think we need to take a step back and think about all the military men and women and their families. Many have spilled their blood, lost limbs, been burned, lost sight and hearing and even made the ultimate sacrifice over the last 200 years to protect the very freedoms that our people in this country, up to this point, still enjoy.
It is obvious to me that this most important and consequential election of our lifetime is about defending our democracy. Simply put, I believe we either elect the party that wants to defend our country’s history and greatness or go down a road that will take us to a point where this country will be unrecognizable in 5-10 years. That is it.
Our current President has been attacked by his opposition since the day it was announced he was running for president, and his attackers (both on the left and the right) as we now know used illegal surveillance, false documents, federal agencies, and the power of the press to malign him from Day 1.
Through all of this over a three-year investigation, there was no there there. Never was. It was all cooked up by the President’s adversaries.
Look, all I know — and what we all need to remember — is a quote from Thomas Jefferson: “A government big enough to give you everything you want, would then be strong enough to take everything you have.”
In the end, I implore everyone to exercise your civic duty as an American and vote. Bottom line is we are either going to maintain and move forward and keep the United States of America or radicalize this great country until it will be known as the United States of the World. This election will have ramifications that will be felt by generations to come, so make it a family affair, get out to the polls for a very special night on Nov. 3 and VOTE!