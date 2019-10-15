GENEVA — A large crowd came out to last week’s forum featuring the city’s mayoral and at-large City Council candidates.
Now it’s time to hear from council candidates for the six specific ward seats.
On Oct. 22, the League of Women Voters of Geneva will host the second of two candidate forums, this one also from 7-9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library.
The wards 1-6 council candidates are as follows, with their party endorsements in parentheses:
• Ward 1: Antonio Gomez (R) and Thomas Burrall (D).
• Ward 2: William Pealer (R) and Valerie Mallard (D).
• Ward 3: Donald Cass (R) and Jan Regan (D).
• Ward 4: Evelyn Buisch (R) and Ken Camera (D).
• Ward 5: Bryan Housel (R) and Laura Salamendra (D).
• Ward 6: John Pruett (R) and Juanita Aikens (D).
Christine Hoffman, voter services director for the League of Women Voters of Geneva, said audience members will be able to write questions on 3-by-5-inch cards for submission to the moderator.
As before, the League said it reserves the right to choose questions that do not contain personal attacks on the opposing candidate and are not duplicative of other questions.
In order for a candidate to participate, the opposing candidate must also participate, referred to as the “no empty chair policy,” said the League. Each participant will have the opportunity to make an opening statement, answer a few questions from the audience, posed by the forum moderator, and make a closing statement.