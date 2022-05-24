VICTOR — Electric-vehicle owners now have the option of charging up at the Victor Crossing Shopping Center in western Ontario County.
The New York Power Authority, in partnership with shopping center owner Benderson Development, has installed the third fast-charging hub developed by the state agency. The Victor site has three, 150 kilowatt direct-current stations and one 350 kilowatt charger. The EV stations can recharge most of the battery capacity in any make or model of electric vehicle in as little as 20 minutes.
“Victor is fortunate to be part of the EvolveNY high-speed network as it makes its way into the Rochester and Finger Lakes area and assists in advancing New York’s clean energy goals,” Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation recently setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The state has a goal of reaching 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025.