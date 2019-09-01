CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County plans to schedule an electronic waste collection day for Oct. 19 at the Ontario County Landfill on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca.
State law prohibits the disposal of electronic waste in state-approved landfills. The county’s Local Solid Waste Management Plan identifies proper disposal of e-waste as a task to implement.
The Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will consider two contracts related to the event when it meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The committee will be asked to approve contracts with EWASTE+ of Victor to conduct the electronic waste collection benefit and with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County to do a public information campaign about the event.
EWASTE+ would be paid $23,000 for the collection, transportation, packing supplies, environmentally sound disposal and recycling and report of e-waste on the collection day.
Cooperative Extension would be paid $8,000 for educational outreach, marketing and registration for the event. Money for the two contracts is within the Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Department’s budget.
The county has also planned a household hazardous waste collection day for Sept. 2 at the Farmington Town Highway Department on Hook Road.
On Tuesday, a Casella Waste Services representative will also provide an update on activities at the Ontario County Landfill and there will be a review of the proposed 2020 budget for the Sustainability & Solid Waste Management Department.
In other agenda items, the committee will:
• Consider authorizing a $88,360 contract with the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council for the Naples Creek/Parish Flats restoration project in the town of Naples.
• Consider authorizing a $15,000 contract with the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council for the Cottage City Drive Drainage Area Improvement Project in the town of Gorham.
All resolutions approved by the committee go to the full Board of Supervisors for a final vote.