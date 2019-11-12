WATERLOO — Seneca County residents can drop off electronic waste and have unwanted paper documents shredded on Saturday.
The event, being held on America Recycles Day, is slated for the county office building. People are asked to enter from the North Road entrance and park in the north-end lot to drop off electronics and documents.
Unwanted household electronics will be collected from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while shredding services will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, there will be a limited number of blue recycling bins for county residents who may need to replace theirs, or who need a second or third bin to handle their biweekly curbside recycling materials. The blue boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
Electronic items that will be recycled include: computers and peripherals, televisions, scanners, audio equipment, cables, wires, cords, telephones, power tools, microwaves, gaming systems, fax machines, printers, copiers, and computer mice. The following items will not be accepted: toasters, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, light bulbs, and ballasts.
Find a complete list of acceptable items at www.senecacountycce.org.
Items brought to the site for shredding can contain rubber bands or paper clips, and be in hanging file folders. People should remove binder clips and take paper out of three-ring binders.
The project is sponsored by Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Generating Recycling & Energy Education Now (GR$EEN) 4-H Teen Peer Education Group. Cornell Cooperative Extension staffers and volunteers, and Seneca Meadows employees, who will assist residents in unloading their unwanted electronics and paper.