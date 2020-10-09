WATERLOO — Seneca County residents can dispose of their unwanted electronic equipment and have confidential documents shredded on Saturday, Oct. 31, in the north parking lot of the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive.
People can drop off electronic devices for recycling from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Confidential document shredding will take place from 9 a.m to noon.
Unwanted electronics will be processed and recycled by Sunnking Electonics Recycling Services of Brockport.
Documents that will not be shredded include junk mail and non-confidential documents. Confidential documents to be shredded can have rubber bands, light paper clips, staples and be in hanging file folders. A limited number of blue recycling bins also will be available while supplies last.
Participants are asked to wear a mask during the drop off time and remain in their vehicles.
The event is sponsored by the county Recycling Office, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Seneca Meadows Inc.
A complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found at the website www.senecacountycce.org.