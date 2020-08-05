BENTON — An 11-year-old boy was killed Sunday night in an accident at his family’s Baldwin Road farm.
Ervin Hoover, son of Ervin and Rosene Hoover of 2641 Baldwin Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Yates County Coroner.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said deputies, along with the Benton Fire Department, Penn Yan Ambulance and Medic 55, were called to Baldwin Road at 9:15 p.m.
Spike said family members were in a barn doing chores while the boy was cleaning out a grain silo. He became entangled in the auger machinery, causing fatal injuries.
“This is a real tragedy,” Spike said. “He was in the barn with his dad and helped in this area previously, shoveling corn to the auger as feed for their livestock. When the corn gets low in the silo, it requires shoveling to the auger. They were getting ready for the arrival of new corn that week.”
Spike said investigators are probing the incident and Yates County Department of Social Services Child Protective officials have been involved in the investigation. Spike said the district attorney’s office is involved too because the victim was a minor.
“Preliminary, it appears to be an accident. However, the investigation is not yet concluded,” Spike said.
Spike said that due to the emotional impacts and exposure to trauma for the first responders at such an accident, the Yates County Fire Service is having a critical incident stress debriefing today at the Benton Fire House. Deputies at the scene also will attend, Spike said.