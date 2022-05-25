LYONS — Ellen Wayne has a desk job as commissioner of the Wayne County Department of Social Services, but that doesn’t mean you’ll always find her there.
As coordinator of emergency food distributions during the height of the pandemic, or during Covid-19 testing kit and mask giveaways, Wayne was there to pitch in, Wayne County Administrator Rick House said.
“She’s garnered the respect from every other department head,” House said. “She’s just personal and professional. She’s a magnificent planner, organizer and administrator.”
Those are some of the reasons why House is sad to see Wayne leave the position. She joined the county in October 2019 after leading Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes, which is based in Geneva.
Wayne is the next director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, Fla. Her last day with the county is June 23.
“I have mixed emotions,” House said. “I’m sad we’re losing such a high-level person, but I will never begrudge anybody for a bigger position. … You want continuity, but she’s done so much to shift the culture. She’s done great things in the community. She set the benchmark (for the position).”
Wayne said the move to Florida marks the end of 30 years of human services work in the Finger Lakes region. Besides her Catholic Charities work in Geneva, she also worked for Action for a Better Community, the Seneca County Division of Human Services, and the Cayuga Seneca Community Action Agency, now called Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca.
“It was an opportunity to get back to the Catholic Charities network,” she said.
Wayne said she and her husband, John Lombardo, who is retired, were planning to spend their retirement years in Florida, but when she heard of the opening in Palm Beach, she decided to apply.
The pandemic was a challenging time for social services, she acknowledged. Many private human service agencies were unable to continue because of statewide shutdowns imposed in the first few months of the pandemic in 2020. The county had to step in to fill those roles, Wayne noted.
Wayne said the emergency food distributions were “a heavy lift in terms of something we hadn’t done before, but it was absolutely essential.”
She also is proud of the establishment of the Child Advocacy Center in Lyons, which serves victims of abuse, and is pleased that the county is establishing beds in Lyons for the homeless population.
Wayne believes a social services commissioner must be a “good steward of resources” but also “serve people with dignity. They don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”
House said Wayne has recommended Deputy Commissioner Lisa Graf, who has been with the county since 1991, to become interim commissioner. House and Wayne said the agency is being left in capable hands.
“This organization is going to do good things long after I’m gone,” Wayne said. “Lisa’s going to do a great job.”
House said a resolution naming Graf the interim commissioner will be on the agenda for the Board of Supervisors’ June 17 meeting.
Wayne succeeded Michael “Josh” McCrossen, who retired from the position.