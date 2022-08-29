CANANDAIGUA — As a defense attorney, Delton “Del” Caraway is well aware of the notion that he and his colleagues may turn a blind eye to impaired driving.
That doesn’t mean he agrees with it.
“I think the biggest misconception about attorneys who focus on these sorts of cases is that we’re ‘pro-DWI,’ that our ultimate goal is to ‘get clients off’ from impaired-driving charges so they don’t have to face consequences,” said Caraway, an assistant Ontario County public defender. “We live in this community and we drive these roads — often with our families in tow. We don’t want impaired drivers on the road any more than law enforcement does. And, in my years of doing this, I can’t think of a single client who ever thought it was ‘OK’ or ‘no big deal’ to be on the road while impaired by drugs or alcohol. The reality is that sometimes good people make bad mistakes.”
However, Caraway knows some impaired-driving cases are far from open and shut — and his advocacy for clients he believes are wrongly accused has been recognized by a national organization.
Caraway was named Public Defender of the Year by the National College for DUI Defense recently. The award was presented at the organization’s summer session in Chicago.
“Delton has shown true devotion to the cause of justice in his practice, as well as his personal life. He exemplifies the spirit of all public defenders and we have been very lucky to have him as a member of the college,” said Donald Ramsell, the college’s former dean. “Delton is a natural leader, and he has established himself as a devoted attorney. He doesn’t just care about his cases — he cares about his clients.”
Caraway, a former prosecutor in the Broome County district attorney’s office, has been with the Ontario County PD’s office for about nine years.
As a member of the NCDD, Caraway is on the college’s public defender task force. He has spoken at the college’s national public defender webinar, geared toward providing quality impaired-driving defense for the indigent.
Locally, he coordinates a yearly training at Finger Lakes Community College for New York attorneys. This year, it drew about 60 attorneys onsite and more than 200 virtually.
“This award was a huge honor, and I am thankful to both the NCDD and Leanne (Lapp, Ontario County public defender) for the opportunities I have been given in this area,” Caraway said. “It’s a very complex and specialized area of law, requiring specialized training to defend and represent someone competently. I am constantly learning things I wish I had known years ago. My hope is that I can encourage other attorneys to learn more and vigorously advocate on those cases long thought to be ‘hard to defend.’ “
Caraway said while it’s important to keep impaired drivers off the road, police and the prosecution sometimes get it wrong.
“Is there a medical concern? Was the driver distracted? It there an innocent explanation for what an officer perceives as drug impairment?” he said. “These are all things that even the best-trained police officer is not truly in a position to appreciate, especially when we’re talking about prescription medications, or more recently cannabis — having a potentially impairing substance in one’s system does not always mean that person is actually impaired by it.”
“I’ve seen cases where police were confident that my client was impaired, only to come up clean on a blood test,” Caraway continued. “I’ve also seen cases where my client was accused of overusing or ‘supplementing’ their prescription medications, only to find they were not. Most recently, with the legalization of cannabis, I’ve seen many cases of people accused of being impaired by cannabis simply because they admitted using it sometime in the past few days.”
Caraway said for the marginalized populations that public defenders represent, the consequences could be dire.
“For most of the people I represent, losing the ability to drive is tantamount to losing the ability to work, live and put food on the table, not to mention the stigma attached to a DWI accusation and the negative fallout that can ensue,” he said. “Some have even lost custody of their children on an allegation alone.
“I certainly support efforts to keep dangerous drivers off the road, but I also think that sometimes in these well-intentioned efforts police cast their nets too widely — and innocent people get caught in the mix. Experience has shown me that these cases are often anything but simple and anything but clear-cut. Not only that, the science behind their enforcement is anything but ‘settled.’”
Caraway said he enjoys working with agencies like the NCDD, the New York State Defenders Association and the Office of Indigent Legal Services.
“It has been my goal to continue to provide zealous and skilled advocacy in these types of cases to those who need it most,” he said. “If we simply advise our clients to plead guilty to driving while impaired or intoxicated, without fully exploring whether they were in fact driving while impaired, and without fighting erroneous assumptions, we have not done our jobs. The most vulnerable in society deserve every bit the same level of quality DWI advocacy.”