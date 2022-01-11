SENECA FALLS — Visitors to Cayuga Lake State Park this year will notice less shade and more open space. That’s because state park crews have cut down roughly 100 ash trees, with plans to remove another 120 from the 141-acre park on the west shore of Cayuga Lake.
The trees have suffered from an infestation of the emerald ash borer, a beetle that is responsible for the destruction of millions of ash trees in 30 states.
The trees that have been cut down are in the west campsite area of the park off Route 89.
“We saw the infestation in our ash trees in the fall of 2019 and it spread quickly,” park Superintendent Rachael Bowman said. “There is no effective treatment, other than removal. The wood is only good for firewood once cut down.
“Emerald ash disease is in about 20% of our trees, mostly on the west side, but some on the east and along Lower Lake Road,” Bowman added. “We will do some restoration by planting maple and new ash trees.”
The emerald ash borer, which is native to Asia, arrived in the United States hidden in wood-packing materials. The first American identification of emerald ash borer was in southeastern Michigan in 2002. Experts say there are a variety of treatment options that can serve as a control measure for the pest, but those treatments are not a cure.
The emerald ash borer has impacted all 16 species of ash tree, along with the white fringe tree. The pest can be found in firewood, ash wood products, infested ash plantings and trees, ash wood-packing material, ash wood debris and trimmings, and in chips.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, signs of emerald ash borer infestation are yellow, thin or wilted foliage; an unusual woodpecker presence and pecking holes; D-shaped beetle exit holes; and shoots growing from roots or a tree trunk, often with larger than normal leaves.
Cayuga Lake State Park has 270 campsites, 14 cabins, four pavilions, a swimming beach, a boat launch, and recreational facilities. It was established as a privately owned park known as Wayne’s Woods in 1877. It became part of the state park system in 1928.