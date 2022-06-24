SENECA FALLS — The Geneva Women’s Assembly and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Finger Lakes Branch, have called an emergency rally in the Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement.
It’s being held to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling today (June 24) to overturn Roe v. Wade. The rally will begin at 5 p.m. at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will set off trigger laws in 13 states banning abortion; another 13 states are likely to ban abortion now that federal abortion protections have been destroyed. Many of these state laws will make abortion a felony, and do not provide exceptions in the case of rape or incest. In Oklahoma, abortion bans are set to start from the moment of fertilization.
Abortion will remain legal in New York; New York laws protect anyone who ends their pregnancy before 24 weeks, no matter the reason. However, rally organizer Hannah Dickinson says, “an injury to one is an injury to all. While abortion remains a right in NY, in is crucial that we stand in solidarity with all of the women across the country waiting for abortions who cannot receive them now. We must stand up for all of the people who will be criminalized just for being pregnant, and stand against the rash of vigilante, misogynistic violence this ruling will rain down on the most oppressed among us.”
“This is not a moment to despair! We can use our rage and our solidarity to build the movement we need, and to unite across all movements to fight for a better world!” added Maureen North, an organizer with NARAL and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.