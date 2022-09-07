CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua City Council voted Thursday (Sept. 1) to authorize a budget transfer for emergency repairs to the wastewater treatment plant.
On the morning of Aug. 28, chief plant operator Michelle Hess said the grit line had failed for the second time in a few days. She said the rupture was somewhere encased in concrete under or within the building and could not be patched.
“The pipe has essentially been sandblasted from the inside out for the last 43 years,” Hess wrote in a letter to city Public Works Director James Sprague. “Further, as much is encased in concrete, the limestone in the concrete has also been corroding the pipe from the outside in. Much of the components are underground. We couldn’t just regularly inspect the pipe and identify the need before it became a problem.”
She said further delay of the repair risks permit violations, putting more stress on sludge equipment.
“We also risk spilling over during rain events, reducing our treatment capacity and risking effluent quality,” she said.
City Manager John Goodwin authorized an emergency purchase, saying the repair requires immediate action that cannot wait for competitive bidding or quotes.
Council approved a sewer fund capital budget amendment transferring $30,500 from the bar screen replacement project, which has not yet begun.
The repair equipment was purchased from Underground Pipe Co. of Canandaigua. The work was completed Friday. (Sept. 2)