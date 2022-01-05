WATERLOO — It has been more than a year since Ashia Chilson-Gray was killed by her husband at her East River Street home.
Judging by the words of her family and the tears shed Tuesday in Seneca County Court before John Gray III was sentenced, their loss is as painful today as it was then.
“You have torn us all apart, leaving us to pick up the pieces ... but there are no pieces that can fix this,” Chilson-Gray’s sister, Katie Arnold, told Gray. “You have left us with a gaping hole that cannot be filled.”
Minutes later, Judge Barry Porsch sentenced Gray to 20 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. Gray pleaded guilty to charge last November, just days before his trial was set to begin.
“You never deserved my sister’s unconditional love. I told her that every chance I got,” a sobbing Arnold said before a large crowd that included family members and friends, and numerous officers from the state police, Seneca County sheriff’s office and Waterloo Police Department. “You deserve to spend the rest of your sorry life behind bars. I will go before the parole board every chance I get to make sure that happens.”
Arnold’s and Chilson-Gray’s mother, Catherine White, also delivered a grief-stricken statement. White also relayed some thoughts from her granddaughter and Chilson-Gray’s daughter, Aria.
“Telling Aria her mom, her whole world, was dead was the hardest thing I have ever done,” White told Gray through tears. “You have taken so much from us. I hate you and hope you suffer for the rest of your life.
“You have ruined Aria’s life, and she wants to know why. You were never a dad to her. You never hugged her, comforted her, made her breakfast. She never felt loved by you.”
Chilson-Gray, a Geneva Middle School teacher whose first name is pronounced Asia, was killed on the morning of Nov. 20, 2020. District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Gray shot Chilson-Gray twice, with neighbors telling police they heard the two arguing in their duplex before a car pulled away.
“You put two bullets in the back of her head,” a sobbing White said in court. “Yes, she did love you. We didn’t get it.”
Evidence showed Gray’s vehicle going to different areas after the shooting before ending up at Elmcrest Apartments in Geneva. He barricaded himself inside a relative’s apartment before surrendering to police several hours later.
Sinkiewicz said a gun Gray had at Elmcrest matched two shell casings found in the duplex.
“My office has had a lot of contact with Ashia’s family since this happened, and one thing is clear: Their lives have been permanently changed, and there is no way to fix this,” Sinkiewicz said, noting Gray had been released from a six-year prison sentence on a drug conviction several months before the murder.
Before sentencing Gray, Porsch detailed Gray’s lengthy criminal record, including felony arrests for robbery and drugs. Arnold, who called her sister a “magnificent soul” and “one of a kind,” said her sister once saved Gray’s life after a drug overdose.
“She loved you more than anyone deserved to be loved,” Arnold said. “She did everything in her power to make you a better man, a better husband and a better father. You had a chance to just walk away and let it be. How could you do this to your daughter?”
Gray kept his head down for much of the time Arnold and White spoke. When Porsch asked him if he wanted to say anything, Gray spoke briefly.
“I’m sorry,” Gray mumbled before Porsch told him to speak up. “The only thing I can say is I’m sorry.”
Rome Canzano, Gray’s court-appointed attorney, apologized to the family for their loss and said the resolution came after several long talks he and Gray had.
“He didn’t want the family to go through any further hardship,” Canzano said of Gray’s plea. “He wanted to make the process less grueling and difficult.”