SENECA FALLS — Empire Farm Days is hardly small potatoes when it comes to agricultural events.
In fact, it has grown in its 90-plus-year history — with different names along the way — into the largest outdoor trade show focused on farming in the Northeast.
The event, held on a 321-acre section of the Rodman Lott & Son Farms on Route 414 each summer, has been sold by its longtime operator, Empire State Potato Growers, to Lee Newspapers Inc., publishers of Country Folks weekly farm newspaper and several other publications.
The association said Lee Newspapers will take over Empire Farm Days on Jan. 1.
The show will continue to be held at Rodman Lott & Son Farms, with 2020’s event running July 29 to 31.
The heads of Empire State Potato Growers and Lee Newspapers could not be reached for comment Thursday, but in a news release, Lee Newspapers General Manager and Vice President Bruce Button said the company is “excited to extend our reach of our agricultural publications and trade shows. It will bring our brand of professionalism and expertise to this event.”
Ken Baring, trade show manager for Lee Newspapers, said the company is “excited to be involved with leading Empire Farm Days into the future.”
Empire State Potato Growers, led by Executive Director Alex Grimm, did not provide a reason for its decision to sell the show to Lee.
Lee Newspapers is no stranger to such events, producing three successful trade shows — the Keystone Farm Show in York, Pennsylvania, the Virginia Farm Show in Fishersville, Virginia, and the Hard Hat Expo in Syracuse. Lee said it also manages the Empire State Producers Expo and has managed the Angus Convention in various locations.
Lee Newspapers, based in Palatine Bridge, Montgomery County, New York, publishes targeted trade publications for the agricultural, heavy construction, aggregate, commercial horticulture and solid waste industries.
It said that with its “expertise and connections in all types of agriculture as well as construction, there are plans already underway to increase the number and types of exhibitors” at Empire Farm Days.
Empire Farm Days began as Potato Field Day in 1930 in Honeoye, and through the years was hosted by farms across New York state. It became a two-day show in 1961 and was renamed Empire Farm Days in 1967. The event moved to Rodman Lott & Son Farms in 1988 and has become a major Seneca County attraction, drawing thousands of visitors each summer.